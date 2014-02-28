Jameis Winston videobombs FSU announcers by doing robot

Next stop for Florida State Heisman-winning quarterback/baseball player Jameis Winston? How about "Dancing with the Stars."
During the Web-only telecast of FSU's baseball season-opener against Niagara on Feb. 14, Winston decided to have a little fun by videobombing the announcers setting up the game.
Winston and the Seminoles (6-0) open a big three-game weekend series with ACC archrival Miami on Friday night in Tallahassee. Winston has pitched in three games and has a save; he has given up one hit and struck out three in four innings. He has a single in his only at-bat, with a walk and a run scored.
FSU begins spring practice March 18, which means Winston will be juggling two sports in less than three weeks. He did the same last spring; it didn't seem to hurt, though.
