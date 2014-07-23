Jameis Winston, Vic Beasley headline preseason All-ACC team

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is the reigning Heisman winner and the only returning quarterback in the ACC to have thrown for more than 2,260 yards or 15 TDs. Still, he wasn't a unanimous pick on the preseason All-ACC team, which was released Wednesday morning.
Winston and Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley were the top vote-getters on the preseason All-ACC team, which was chosen by media covering the ACC Kickoff event Sunday and Monday.
Both are returning consensus All-Americans, but neither was a unanimous selection: Winston was picked on 97 of the 99 ballots, while Beasley was named on 96. (Given Winston's stats, awards and the lack of proven talent at quarterback in the league, it makes you wonder about the two voters who didn't select him.) Winston already had been announced as the league's preseason player of the year.
There were 12 offensive players, 11 defenders and three specialists voted to the team. There were three wide receivers selected even though there was not a tied vote at the position.
Miami running back Duke Johnson received the third-most votes, with 95. Johnson, who missed half of last season with a broken leg he suffered in a loss to Florida State, was the only other player with more than 86 votes.
Winston was one of nine Florida State players on the team. He is joined by wide receiver Rashad Greene, running back Karlos Williams, tight end Nick O'Leary, offensive tackle Cameron Erving, guard Tre Jackson, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., cornerback P.J. Williams and kicker Roberto Aguayo. Greene, Karlos Williams, O'Leary, Erving and Jackson are seniors, and each can stake a claim to being the best senior at his position nationally.
Duke, which won the ACC Coastal Division last season, was second with four players, while Clemson and Virginia Tech had three each, Miami had two and Boston College, North Carolina, Syracuse and league newcomer Louisville had one each.
The other offensive players: Louisville wide receiver DeVante Parker, Syracuse tackle Sean Hickey, Duke guard Laken Tomlinson, Boston College center Andy Gallik and Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder. The other defenders: Clemson tackle Grady Jarrett, Virginia Tech tackle Luther Maddy, Duke linebacker Kelby Brown, Miami linebacker Denzel Perryman, Clemson linebacker Stephone Anthony, Virginia tech corner Kendall Fuller, Virginia safety Anthony Harris and Duke safety Jeremy Cash. Virginia Tech punter A.J. Hughes and North Carolina return man Ryan Switzer were the other specialists.
2014 Preseason All-ACC team (vote totals in parentheses)
OFFENSE
QB - Jameis Winston, Florida State (97)
RB - Duke Johnson, Miami (95)
RB - Karlos Williams, Florida State (37)
WR - Jamison Crowder, Duke (68)
WR - Rashad Greene, Florida State (56)
WR - DeVante Parker, Louisville (32)
TE - Nick O'Leary, Florida State (86)
OT - Cameron Erving, Florida State (82)
OT - Sean Hickey, Syracuse (26)
G - Tre' Jackson, Florida State (82)
G - Laken Tomlinson, Duke (52)
C - Andy Gallik, Boston College (39)
DEFENSE
DE - Vic Beasley, Clemson (96)
DE - Mario Edwards, Jr., Florida State (66)
DT - Luther Maddy, Virginia Tech (74)
DT - Grady Jarrett, Clemson (61)
LB - Denzel Perryman, Miami (82)
LB - Kelby Brown, Duke (74)
LB - Stephone Anthony, Clemson (55)
CB - Kendall Fuller, Virginia Tech (80)
CB - P.J. Williams, Florida State (60)
S - Anthony Harris, Virginia (80)
S - Jeremy Cash, Duke (56)
SPECIALISTS
K - Roberto Aguayo, Florida State (79)
P - A.J. Hughes, Virginia Tech (29)
SP - Ryan Switzer, North Carolina (68)
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.