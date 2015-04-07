Jameis Winston to work out for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' vetting of quarterback Jameis Winston as the expected No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft continues Wednesday with a private workout at Florida State. The club has already hosted the former Seminoles star for a visit to its facility, and now will put him through the workout paces just a week after his pro-day performance, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.
While the club has made no secret of its liking for the former Heisman Trophy winner from Florida State, it is nevertheless examining every option -- including quarterback Marcus Mariota of Oregon. The club sent several representatives to Eugene, Ore., Tuesday to put Mariota through a private workout, as well.
Seeing both of the draft's top two quarterback prospects on back-to-back days figures to give the Buccaneers' staff an easier comparative task, as the performance of both will be fresh in the minds of whichever coaches, scouts or executives attend both. Suffice it to say, the chances of a serious and perhaps choice-clinching discussion of the club's No. 1 overall pick happening soon after Winston's workout are pretty high.
Winston is still considering whether to attend the draft in person.