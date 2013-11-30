Jameis Winston throws for 327 yards, 3 TDs as FSU rolls

Winston threw an interception on FSU's first drive, took a bad sack on the second drive, leading to a field goal, then oversaw a three-and-out on the Seminoles' third possession. But he got hot on the fourth possession, which started on FSU's 4-yard line after a Florida punt. Winston completed passes of 27 (for a first down on 3rd-and-26), 23 and 45 yards, with the 45-yarder the first TD catch for Benjamin.