Jameis Winston throws 2 TD passes in Florida State's easy win

Published: Sep 06, 2014 at 03:30 PM
Jameis-Winston-tos-090614.jpg

Jameis Winston played a bit less than three quarters and threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns as Florida State beat FCS foe The Citadel 37-12.

Winston was at the controls of six drives and the Seminoles scored on all six: four touchdowns in the first half and two field goals in the third quarter. He was 22-of-27 against the Bulldogs; his 80.7 completion percentage was the fourth time in his 16-game career he has completed at least 80 percent of his passes. He did it against Pittsburgh, Nevada and Syracuse last season.

In addition to the two TD passes, which gives him three this season, Winston also ran for his second score of 2014.

Winston was 6-of-6 in the first quarter and 10-of-11 in the second quarter, finishing 16-of-17 for 150 yards and the two TDs in the first half. His TD tosses went to sophomore wide receiver Jesus "Bobo" Wilson in the first period and senior tight end Nick O'Leary in the second quarter.

But all the news wasn't good for Florida State, which saw three defensive linemen leave the game with injuries. Starters Nile Lawrence-Stample and Eddie Goldman and backup Justin Shanks all suffered leg injuries in the first half. The severity of the injuries isn't known. The Citadel is a triple-option team, and triple-option teams are known for their cut blocks.

FSU didn't look all that into it, not a surprise given the competition level, and The Citadel rushed for 249 yards.

FSU opened with a tougher-than-expected win over Oklahoma State last week and is open next week; the next game is Sept. 20 at home against Clemson in one of the bigger ACC games of the season.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

