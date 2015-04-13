Jameis Winston teased with crab legs at Tampa charity event

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston might have moved on from a number of infamous incidents during his time in Tallahassee, but no matter how much distance he puts between them, they're bound to come back up in some form or fashion.
Case in point? At a recent charity event in Tampa, the Heisman Trophy winner was teased about, you guessed it, crab legs.
The quarterback was in the city last week to meet with the Buccaneers and, according to the Tampa Bay Times, stopped by a fundraiser run by former NFL fullback Mike Alstott. It was during this event on Friday that the former Seminoles star was playfully teased -- by a captain from the television show "Deadliest Catch," no less -- by being given a crab leg while the host was auctioning off some Alaskan King Crabs.
Winston reportedly accepted the good-natured ribbing in stride.
This naturally is a reference to when Winston was cited for shoplifting crab legs from a local grocery store prior to his final season at Florida State. That incident drew plenty of criticism for the signal-caller and contributed to a laundry list of off-the-field issues that have teams questioning whether he is mature enough to handle things at the next level.
Winston is widely considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Buccaneers despite such concerns.
If team executives wanted to confirm the quarterback has thick skin when it comes to jabs from others, though, they certainly saw it first-hand at the charity event, as both head coach Lovie Smith and general manager Jason Licht were in attendance, according to the paper.
This is not the last time Winston will be teased about crab legs, but it might be the final time it happens before he dons an NFL uniform.