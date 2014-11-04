Jameis Winston suffered an ankle injury against Louisville

Harold (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), a junior, leads the Cavs with seven sacks, a figure that ranks second in the ACC; he leads the league with 13 tackles for loss. Senior middle linebacker Henry Coley (6-2, 245) has six sacks, which is fifth in the league. Despite having four seniors in the starting offensive line, FSU has struggled at times in pass protection. The Seminoles have allowed 17 sacks and also 19 quarterback hurries, so Winston could be under siege again.