Jameis Winston says he remains undecided on attending draft

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 07:50 AM

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston showed off his arm during a 102-throw pro-day workout, then showed off his personality during a visit with NFL Network after his performance.

The subject of his draft-day plans came up, as Winston, who seems likely to be the top pick in the draft, confirmed he is considering staying home from the draft to be with his family in Alabama. He said Tuesday that there has been some pushback on that and "I might go to the draft."

He did say one reason he wanted to spend the day with his family was because he wanted people who have been around him from the beginning "to be around me to enjoy the moment." He also mentioned that his paternal grandmother suffers from Type II diabetes and is not able to travel.

» Winston's pro-day workout draws mixed reviews

Winston has been criticized for a lot of things, but he always has been personable and that showed in his post-workout interview. He joked around with the NFL Network personnel -- yet also showed great recall when asked about a specific interception (he threw three in the game) in a win over Louisville.

» Scout's Take: Winston solidifies status as draft's No. 1 QB

Winston said he thought his workout "went great," which wasn't a universal reaction. Truthfully, though, his on-field work in his two seasons at FSU generally has drawn raves; it's his well-chronicled off-field issues that have caused problems. He was asked about his past.

"I changed after the Clemson game. Drastically," said Winston, who was suspended for that game after yelling an obscenity in public at FSU's student union a few days before the game.

Not being allowed to play "hurt me," he said.

"All that stuff is behind me," Winston said, though he later acknowledged that "I can't convince someone I'm different."

Winston also said the original pro-day plan was to throw no more than 75 passes, but as he and quarterback guru George Whitfield Jr. worked on the script, Winston said he told Whitfield, "Man, George, bump that. I'm a competitor. ... Let's give them everything."

He said one of his main goals going into the workout was to show that he is athletic enough to move around in the pocket; he took a good-natured shot at himself by saying his slow time in the 40-yard dash (4.97 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine likely led to the assumption that he lacked athleticism. He said his work with Whitfield was not just on five- and seven-step drops, but rather on a wide variety of throws, including ones on the run.

Winston won the Heisman in 2013, when he threw for 4,057 yards, 40 TDs and 10 interceptions in leading FSU to the national title. His numbers dropped in '14: 3,907 yards, 25 TDs and 18 picks, a figure that tied for second-most nationally.

Asked about the high interception total, Winston admitted he tried to do too much and said he forced throws. For all his picks, though, FSU still advanced to the national semifinals, and Winston led FSU to six wins by six or fewer points. "When my back's against the wall, I need to rise to the occasion," he said.

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said he has been told by numerous NFL personnel people that Winston has a high football IQ.

"I just love the game," Winston said. "I've got a passion for the game."

Winston said part of his football acumen comes from wanting to be known as a high-level passer. "I want to be someone who depended on his mind, his arm," he said, name-dropping the likes of Randall Cunningham ("with the Vikings," he was quick to add), Warren Moon, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Winston came across in the interview as a nice guy, and it is hard to reconcile the guy he appeared to be with some of the things he has done (and is accused of doing). Ultimately, it seems the kind of guy he is -- not the kind of quarterback he is -- will play the largest role in determining his NFL success.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 