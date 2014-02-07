Jameis Winston says he could be at FSU for 2 more years

Coming out of Hueytown (Ala.) High, Winston was ranked among the top 50 prep players nationally by two respected baseball services: PerfectGame.org and Baseball America. And though he had made it clear he wanted to play both sports in college, he still was a 15th-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 baseball draft. And there's no question his baseball talent could become an important negotiating wedge down the road.