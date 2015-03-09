Jameis Winston's Twitter shutdown could be part of draft prep

The weekend disappearance of Jameis Winston's Twitter account gives rise to any number of possible explanations, but the one that makes the most sense is simple. With the NFL draft less than eight weeks away, the elimination of a potential distraction and the appearance of a more serious, focused draft prospect can't be a bad thing.
Of course, it's not exactly original, either.
Former Texas A&M star Johnny Manzielswore off Twitter after his decision to enter last year's draft as a third-year sophomore, just before he began training in San Diego under private coach George Whitfield.
Manziel made good on his pledge and didn't post on Twitter again until May 6, when he arrived at the NFL draft in New York. He was chosen with the No. 22 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, but as it turned out, getting off of Twitter wasn't exactly a telling indicator of Manziel's maturity.
Winston appears to have closed his Twitter account altogether, a move that's a bit more drastic than Manziel's.
But for a player who is rebuilding an image this spring in hopes of being the top pick of the draft, answering questions from NFL personnel executives about his character isn't his only means of doing so.
And neither is Twitter.
Winston's Instagram account remains alive and well, and a recent post would seem to fall in line with his task of re-shaping his image: