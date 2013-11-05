Jameis Winston's squinting not an issue, Fisher says

Much was made Saturday night during Florida State's victory over Miami about Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston seemingly having issues seeing the signals from the sideline.
After the game, Winston told reporters he doesn't wear contacts during the football season.
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher elaborated Monday.
"He has contacts; he doesn't like wearing them," Fisher told reporters. "It's a very minimal prescription, I guess, So at night he sometimes has a hard time with the light, the way those lights are. But he sees. He's fine."
Fisher then joked, "Think about how good he would be if he could see."
As we pointed out Saturday night, any vision issues didn't impact his accuracy: He was 21-of-29 against the Hurricanes. That completion percentage (72.4 percent) was his third-best of the season. He threw for 325 yards against Miami.
Winston also was seen having vision issues in the game against Clemson, which also was played at night. In that one, he threw for a season-high 444 yards.
