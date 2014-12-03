Jameis Winston's FSU conduct hearing ends after second day

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston's code-of-conduct hearing ended Wednesday following two days of testimony, and attorneys for both sides expressed satisfaction to the media afterward.
"We want (Winston) to be found responsible and we want him expelled from the school," John Clune, one of the accuser's attorneys, told reporters.
Meanwhile, David Cornwell, one of Winston's advisers, said, "The only thing we got was more inconsistencies and more lies." He also called the entire matter "a shakedown," and reiterated his belief that the accuser will take the matter to civil court.
In response to a question about taking the matter to civil court, Clune told the Orlando Sentinel his client would have to have a "pretty incredible football acumen" for that to be the case because Winston was a relative unknown at the time of the sexual assault allegation in December 2012.
The school's hearing -- which was closed to the public -- centers on the sexual assault allegations against Winston, and possible punishments range from probation to expulsion. The State Attorney declined to bring charges against Winston in December 2013.
Winston didn't speak to the media either day.
Media reports say there was testimony from at least two people Wednesday, Dinorah Harris of the Florida State Police Department and Jason Newlin of the State Attorney's office.
Former Florida Supreme Court chief justice Major Harding was picked by FSU to conduct the hearing. Under university rules, he has a maximum 10 school days to hand down a ruling, though the ruling could come as early as Thursday. The last day of classes at Florida State this semester is Dec. 10, and the next semester begins Jan. 7, which is a Wednesday. Thus, 10 school days means the decision must be handed down by Jan. 13 -- which is one day after the national championship game. There is an appeals process, too, and it is seen as likely there will be no final decision by Jan. 12, regardless of when Harding's original finding is handed down.
Winston, a third-year sophomore, is eligible to declare for the NFL draft after the season.
Winston and the Seminoles play Georgia Tech on Saturday in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C. FSU (12-0) is the nation's only unbeaten team, and though the Seminoles dropped to No. 4 this week in the College Football Playoff selection committee's top 25, it is seen as a given the Seminoles will be in the four-team playoff field if they beat the Yellow Jackets.
