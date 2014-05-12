Jameis Winston's father wants 24/7 handler for Heisman winner

A rape investigation of Winston that sparked national attention in the weeks before he won the Heisman brought Winston a level of scrutiny that even Manziel never experienced. The incident in which Winston was cited for taking crab legs from a grocery store without paying for them showed him what Heisman Trophy attention looks like in the low extreme. Yet, the elder Winston doesn't sound like a man who is convinced his son is ready for anything. He suggested FSU should provide someone to be with his son on a full-time basis.