Jameis Winston's attorney requests Florida State hearing delay

Winston was accused of a sexual assault stemming from a December, 2012 incident. No criminal charges were brought against Winston, but the incident has continued to haunt his reputation in a variety of ways. Aside from the much-criticized failure of the Tallahassee Police Department to alert the state attorney in a timely manner, Winston also faces a school hearing, scheduled for the week of Nov. 17, which could find him in violation of as many as four sections of the school's code of conduct. Two of those four deal with sexual conduct.