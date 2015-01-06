Jameis Winston reportedly seriously considering staying at FSU

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston will make his stay-in-school/turn-pro decision next week, and it will be shocking if he doesn't declare for the draft. There's one report that he's at least considering the alternative.
If Winston pulls a shocker and returns, he will be playing on quite a different team -- especially offensively -- than he did this season. FSU will lose four starting offensive linemen who were seniors. Star receiver Rashad Greene was a senior; so, too, was Nick O'Leary, who won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. Tailback Karlos Williams, who started for most of the season, was another key senior.
There weren't as many important seniors on defense, though junior defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. is expected to turn pro and junior cornerback P.J. Williams announced Tuesday that he's leaving for the NFL.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.