Jameis Winston reportedly seriously considering staying at FSU

If Winston pulls a shocker and returns, he will be playing on quite a different team -- especially offensively -- than he did this season. FSU will lose four starting offensive linemen who were seniors. Star receiver Rashad Greene was a senior; so, too, was Nick O'Leary, who won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. Tailback Karlos Williams, who started for most of the season, was another key senior.