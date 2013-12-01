Jameis Winston remains atop Heisman watch list

2013 stats: 323.4 passing yards per game, 28 TDs, 2 interception, 62.4 completion percentage, 11 rushing TDs.

Saturday's stats: 19 of 38 for 206 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception, 1 rushing TD in win over TCU.

The skinny: Petty, a junior, has nine 300-yard games and five games with at least three TD passes this season. But there's no question that as the schedule has toughened in the second half of the season, he has struggled some. He hasn't completed more than 58 percent of his passes in any of the past four games, and Saturday's outing vs. TCU was his second in that stretch where he completed just half his attempts. Still, he has excellent stats (look at that TD-to-interception ratio) and he quarterbacks a team that should win 11 games. Petty is one of nine quarterbacks nationally averaging 300 passing yards per game, but he has by far the fewest attempts (by 72) and the fewest completions (by 71) among those nine.