Jameis Winston, Rashad Greene star as FSU knocks off Virginia

Published: Nov 08, 2014 at 02:38 PM

Jameis Winston and Rashad Greene hooked up 13 times Saturday night to help second-ranked Florida State remain unbeaten with a 34-20 win over Virginia.

FSU (9-0) won for the 25th consecutive time behind a 13-reception night for Greene, who had 136 yards and a TD. Winston was 22-of-35 for 261 yards and a touchdown; he also rushed for a score. But Winston also threw two picks; that gives him 11 interceptions this season, one more than he had in 14 games last season.

» Winston's attorney seeks to delay FSU code of conduct hearing

Winston, who has 18 TD passes this season, has thrown six interceptions in the past three games, and his 11 picks are tied for second-most in the ACC, two fewer than Wake Forest true freshman John Wolford and the same number as Virginia Tech's Michael Brewer.

The yardage total was his second-lowest of the season, ahead of only the 256-yard outing against The Citadel in which he played less than three quarters. It also was the second time this season he had more interceptions than touchdowns; he had one TD and two picks in the opener against Oklahoma State.

Greene's night was a huge one. Greene, a senior, set a career single-game high with the 13 receptions, and his yardage total was his second-highest of the season, behind the career-high 203 he had against Oklahoma State. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and 13th of his career. That is tied for third in school history with E.G. Green. Ron Sellers had 19 and Peter Warrick 15.

Florida State, which is the 25th team in college history to win 25 in a row, plays at Miami next week. The Seminoles have won four in a row at Miami.

