Jameis Winston named O'Brien Quarterback of the Week

Florida State redshirt freshman Jameis Winston is the Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week after guiding the 'Noles to a 41-13 rout of Pittsburgh on Monday night.
Winston (6-feet-4, 226 pounds) was 25-of-27 for 356 yards and four touchdowns and also scored a rushing TD. His 92.6 completion percentage set a school record, besting the previous mark of 87.5 percent set by Danny Kanell in 1995.
"For a first game, I haven't seen one of that caliber, there's no doubt," Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said on Wednesday morning's ACC teleconference.
A subset of the award's national selection committee selects an O'Brien Quarterback of the Week recipient each week of the season.
Honorable mentions for Week 1 were Texas' David Ash, Clemson's Tajh Boyd, Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater, Maryland's C.J. Brown, Fresno State's Derek Carr, Washington's Keith Price and Troy's Corey Robinson.
