Jameis Winston meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday

Smith hired Dirk Koetter as his new offensive coordinator, and Winston's skill set would seem to mesh well with what Koetter likes to do offensively. While Winston -- as with every NFL prospect -- has some mechanical issues he needs to work on, his background in a pro-style attack is a big positive. Winston has a strong arm and was 26-1 as a starter at FSU. He led the Seminoles to the national title in 2013, when he won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman, and guided them to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2014.