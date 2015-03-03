Jameis Winston meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday

Published: Mar 03, 2015 at 02:48 AM

Presumptive top draft pick Jameis Winston is meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers officials Tuesday.

» Report: Jameis Winston files to trademark "Famous Jameis"

NFL Media reporter Albert Breer reports that per a Bucs source, Winston arrived in Tampa on Monday night in advance of Tuesday's meeting. The Bucs confirmed the meeting via Twitter Tuesday morning.

Each team is allotted 30 player visits at its facility. Winston's visit is considered unusually early, as most occur in April after pro days. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported that the rest of Winston's team visits will come after his March 31 Pro Day. One reason for the early visit with the Bucs was that both sides could fit it into their schedules.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said last week that Bucs officials had reached out to FSU coaches about Winston. Bucs coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he would be comfortable making Winston the public face of the Bucs.

The Bucs definitely need a quarterback, and Winston is the most pro-ready quarterback available in this draft. But his off-field issues are well-documented, and Tuesday's meeting is just the latest step in the vetting process.

In a video on the team's website, Winston said he wanted to let the Bucs know that "I can be the face of this franchise one day." He also said he expected to be the opening-day starter for whomever drafts him -- "One thing about me is I like to compete" -- and that "I would love to be here."

» Mike Mayock's top five 2015 NFL Draft prospects by position

Josh McCown (11 starts) and Mike Glennon (five) shared the Bucs' quarterback job in 2014, but McCown was released in February (and then signed with the Cleveland Browns) and Glennon -- at this point in his career, at least -- isn't considered a viable long-term answer. While the Bucs also need a pass rusher, a safety, a linebacker and help along the offensive line, filling the hole at quarterback would seem to be the highest priority. Thus, the idea that Winston will be the No. 1 pick.

Smith hired Dirk Koetter as his new offensive coordinator, and Winston's skill set would seem to mesh well with what Koetter likes to do offensively. While Winston -- as with every NFL prospect -- has some mechanical issues he needs to work on, his background in a pro-style attack is a big positive. Winston has a strong arm and was 26-1 as a starter at FSU. He led the Seminoles to the national title in 2013, when he won the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman, and guided them to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2014.

This will be the fifth time the Bucs have chosen first overall. They struck it big the first time, taking eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Lee Roy Selmon in 1976. USC running back Ricky Bell was the No. 1 overall pick in '77, Auburn running back Bo Jackson the top pick in '86 and Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde went first in '87. Jackson never played for the Bucs, Testaverde's biggest successes came elsewhere and Bell's career was cut short by illness, though he had a big season in 1979, when Tampa Bay fell in the NFC championship game.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE