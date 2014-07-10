Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota to attend Manning camp

Defending Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, Oregon's Marcus Mariota, UCLA's Brett Hundley and Baylor's Bryce Petty are among the top college quarterbacks who have committed to attend the Manning Passing Academy.
The camp, which runs Thursday through Sunday on the campus of Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., will have 40 college quarterbacks in attendance.
Former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and sons Peyton and Eli run the camp each year. College quarterbacks act as camp counselors for more than 1,000 high school quarterbacks. Last year, Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel made headlines when he was reportedly asked to leave the camp for oversleeping.
Florida's Jeff Driskel, Michigan's Devin Gardner, Stanford's Kevin Hogan, USC's Cody Kessler, Utah State's Chuckie Keeton, Oregon State's Sean Mannion, Mississippi State's Dak Prescott, Mississippi's Bo Wallace and Tennessee's Justin Worley are among those who will be in attandance. Also attending will be Jeff Lockie, who is projected to be Oregon's backup this fall.
Petty will be a senior this fall and is regarded among the top quarterback prospects for the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston, Mariota and Hundley are underclassmen who are 2015 draft-eligible.