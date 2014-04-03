Jameis Winston 'hasn't played up to his capability' this spring

As important as spring practice can be, remember that Winston will be able to work on his mechanics and with his receivers for almost five months between the end of spring drills and the start of the 2014 season. He played at an extremely high level as a redshirt freshman in 2013, and while he is not a finished product, he certainly is well on his way to being one. The young receiving corps and a rebuilt running game could mean FSU's offense is less explosive in 2014, but if it is, it likely won't be because Winston isn't ready to play at a high level.