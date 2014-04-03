Jameis Winston 'hasn't played up to his capability' this spring

Published: Apr 03, 2014 at 03:19 AM
jameis-winston-140403-wide.jpg

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, the reigning Heisman winner, went into spring practice with some definite improvements in mind. Through a bit more than half the spring workouts, Winston's progress has been just OK.

"He hasn't played up to his capability. He's missed some throws," FSU coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN.com. "That's part of it -- you have to grind through it. Not everything is a utopia."

In a pre-spring news conference, Winston mentioned two mechanical issues he needed to work on: "holding the ball a little higher and my hips. I have to get my hips into the ball that I throw. ... I'm going to get better with my hips, get the ball up higher, and start throwing rockets."

In that same news conference, Fisher said he expected Winston to improve "his footwork, balance and body control," and that in turn would improve his accuracy. Winston threw for 4,057 yards and 40 TDs, and completed 66.9 percent of his passes in 2013, when he led the Seminoles to the national title.

One issue with the mechanical work is that Winston also is playing for FSU's top-ranked baseball team; he has missed one spring practice because of his baseball duties but won't miss any more. Winston has four saves and a 0.64 ERA in nine games; he has 15 strikeouts in 14 innings. He has allowed one earned run and just seven hits.

Another issue is that outside of senior wide receiver Rashad Greene, who should be one of the nation's best at his position this fall, the Seminoles' receiving corps is extremely unproven and Winston and the young receivers are getting used to each other. Fisher wasn't happy with the wide receivers at Monday's scrimmage, and that position appears to be the weakest on the team. In addition, senior tight end Nick O'Leary was hurt in a motorbike accident and will miss the rest of spring drills, which removes another familiar face for Winston.

As important as spring practice can be, remember that Winston will be able to work on his mechanics and with his receivers for almost five months between the end of spring drills and the start of the 2014 season. He played at an extremely high level as a redshirt freshman in 2013, and while he is not a finished product, he certainly is well on his way to being one. The young receiving corps and a rebuilt running game could mean FSU's offense is less explosive in 2014, but if it is, it likely won't be because Winston isn't ready to play at a high level.

Winston will be a third-year sophomore in the fall and will be eligible to enter the 2015 draft should he choose. Fisher and Winston have said the quarterback will stay in school for the 2015 season.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW