Jameis Winston has another big day for Seminoles in rout

The idea that Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Jameis Winston could throw just two incompletions for the second game in a row was ludicrous. And Saturday against Nevada, Winston indeed couldn't do it.
This time, he threw three incompletions.
Winston was 15 of 18 for 214 yards and two TDs, and he also rushed for a score as FSU rolled 62-7. FSU led just 17-7 at halftime, but blew it open with a 31-point third quarter. The Seminoles rushed for 377 yards and had 617 yards of total offense.
Winston threw two incompletions on FSU's first drive, matching the total he threw in the opening-week rout of Pittsburgh. But his only other incompletion came on FSU's second drive, when he tossed the first pick of his career. Nevada turned that into a TD and a 7-3 lead, but that was it for the Wolf Pack's highlights. Nevada was without starting quarterback Cody Fajardo, and second-teamer Devin Combs was injured in the first half, meaning third-stringer Tyler Stewart played the second half.
Winston left midway through the third quarter, after his 10-yard TD run gave Florida State a 45-7 lead.
Winston has a chance for big numbers again next week, when the Seminoles play host to FCS foe Bethune-Cookman.
