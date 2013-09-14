Jameis Winston has another big day for Seminoles in rout

Winston threw two incompletions on FSU's first drive, matching the total he threw in the opening-week rout of Pittsburgh. But his only other incompletion came on FSU's second drive, when he tossed the first pick of his career. Nevada turned that into a TD and a 7-3 lead, but that was it for the Wolf Pack's highlights. Nevada was without starting quarterback Cody Fajardo, and second-teamer Devin Combs was injured in the first half, meaning third-stringer Tyler Stewart played the second half.