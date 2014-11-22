Jameis Winston, FSU top Boston College with late field goal

Another week, another not-so-pretty win for Jameis Winston and Florida State.
Winston threw for 281 yards and one touchdown in the rain Saturday as the Seminoles held off Boston College, 20-17, on a last-second field goal. That's five-loss BC, by the way, and while FSU won its 27th in a row and is the only unbeaten FBS team in the nation, it seems likely to remain third in the College Football Playoff selection committee's top 25.
Unlike in recent ugly wins, FSU played well in the first half Saturday; this time, a mediocre second half kept BC in the game.
"The majority of the games we've played this year have been like this game," Winston told reporters after the game. "So this isn't anything new."
FSU led 17-10 at halftime behind a strong first half from Winston. He was 14-of-20 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Of the six incompletions, three were dropped and the pick came off a deflection. In addition, FSU was 5-of-6 on third downs, with the only failure coming on a third-and-25 play.
But the Seminoles' offense bogged down in the second half and didn't really get untracked until its final drive, which began on its 25-yard line with 4:37 left. Winston and the Seminoles then moved 66 yards in 12 plays to set up a game-winning field goal by Roberto Aguayo.
Florida State senior wide receiver Rashad Greene had eight receptions for 106 yards and set school career records in both categories; he now has 254 catches for 3,613 yards.
FSU already had clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game and will play Georgia Tech for the league title Dec. 6. The Seminoles end their regular season next week at home against Florida.
