Jameis Winston, FSU ready for upset-minded Syracuse

Ranked No. 2 in the BCS standings, the Seminoles have won every game but one by at least 27 points; the other victory was by 14. They are a heavy favorite over Syracuse (5-4) on Saturday and already have clinched a spot in the Dec. 7 ACC championship game. Unlike the other teams in the national title hunt, the Seminoles -- led by Heisman-contending quarterback Jameis Winston -- have a clear path to the Jan. 6 national championship game.