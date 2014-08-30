Jameis Winston, Florida State have shaky start to season

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 05:19 PM
Jameis-Winston-tos-083014.jpg

Florida State's defense of its national title got off to a shaky, but ultimately successful, start. The same can be said for quarterback Jameis Winston's Heisman defense.

Florida State held off Oklahoma State 37-31 in a game much closer than expected. Winston threw for 350 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score, but he threw two interceptions (it should have been three, but one was dropped by a defensive lineman), looked rattled at times (he was sacked twice) and struggled when he wasn't throwing to favorite receiver Rashad Greene.

Winston finished 25-of-40 on the night, a completion percentage of 62.5. Interestingly, in his first 10 career games, Winston completed at least 63 percent of his passes seven times; in each of his past five games, his best percentage was Saturday night's outing, and three times he was below 60 percent.

Winston was sharp in the first quarter, going 9-of-10 for 117 yards in leading FSU to a 10-0 lead. But he looked flustered in the second quarter, going 5-of-12 and throwing two interceptions -- matching his single-game high from last season.

Winston's TD pass came late in the fourth quarter, a 50-yarder to Greene that came two plays after an Oklahoma State fumble and gave FSU a 13-point lead. Winston's TD run came on an impressive 28-yard ramble in the third quarter that gave FSU a 27-17 lead.

Week 1: Things to know

Todd-Gurley-PQ-083014.jpg

From Todd Gurley's dominant performance to Christian Hackenberg's record-setting game, here are the things you need to know from college football's opening weekend.

More ...

Greene finished with 11 receptions for 203 yards and the TD; that means almost 60 percent of FSU's receiving yards came from Greene. The rest of the wide receiver corps was an issue heading into the game, and it remains one. Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Shaw, who combined for 21 TD receptions last season, are gone from last season, and there is no clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Senior Christian Green had two catches for 73 yards, including a 62-yarder in the second quarter, against Oklahoma State, but he was invisible for much of the game, as were the rest of FSU's wideouts. Tailback Karlos Williams finished with five receptions, just three fewer than he had all of last season.

In a quick on-field interview after the game with ABC's Heather Cox, Winston said, "We got to get those guys on the same level" when he was asked about Greene vis-à-vis the other receivers.

FSU likely will be much sharper next week, when the Seminoles meet overmatched FBC foe The Citadel. Then FSU gets a week off before welcoming in Clemson on Sept. 20.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW