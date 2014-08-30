Jameis Winston, Florida State have shaky start to season

Greene finished with 11 receptions for 203 yards and the TD; that means almost 60 percent of FSU's receiving yards came from Greene. The rest of the wide receiver corps was an issue heading into the game, and it remains one. Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Shaw, who combined for 21 TD receptions last season, are gone from last season, and there is no clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Senior Christian Green had two catches for 73 yards, including a 62-yarder in the second quarter, against Oklahoma State, but he was invisible for much of the game, as were the rest of FSU's wideouts. Tailback Karlos Williams finished with five receptions, just three fewer than he had all of last season.