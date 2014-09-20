Jameis Winston dressed out before Clemson game

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston, who has been suspended for school officials for Saturday night's Clemson-FSU game, came out for pregame warmups dressed out in his pads and jersey.
Winston even took some snaps from a backup center, but eventually was told to return to the locker room and remove his his pads.
FSU coach Jimbo Fisher didn't seem too pleased when he saw that Winston was dressed out.
That Winston came out in full pads makes you wonder about a lack of communication, as there's no way a suspended player should be allowed to dress out.
