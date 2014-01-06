Jameis Winston displays 'it' factor in dramatic BCS triumph

Published: Jan 06, 2014 at 05:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Jameis-Winston-tos-010614-2.jpg
Ben Liebenberg/NFL

The mark of a great player isn't how well he performs when things are going well, but the championship traits that he displays when he doesn't have his "A" game. While most focus on physical characteristics when evaluating players, it is the grit, determination and leadership skills that an elite player shows in critical moments that typically translates to success at the next level.

After watching Jameis Winston lead Florida State to the BCS national championship despite enduring one of the worst performances of his brief career, I believe the Heisman Trophy winner is not only the top player in college football, but he is destined to be a championship quarterback at the next level. Here's why:

Athleticism

Anytime a prospect plays multiple sports at the Division I level it speaks volumes about his athleticism. Winston is a standout baseball player (right fielder/pitcher) with pro potential at either position. While most would cite his impressive arm talent as a key factor in his athletic evaluation, I believe Winston displays better movement skills than most quarterbacks in college football. He is slippery and elusive on the perimeter; Winston displays enough strength and power to run through arm tackles. Those traits make him difficult to bring down in isolated situations in the pocket.

Although he was sacked four times during the game, Winston's 48 rushing yards featured a number of impromptu scrambles that kept the Seminoles' offense on schedule. I wouldn't put Winston in the same category as Robert Griffin III or Cam Newton as a runner, but he is certainly a credible running threat with the potential to extend plays on the perimeter. Given the need to avoid and elude rushers at the NFL level, Winston's athleticism will make him a desirable player in a system that features traditional drop backs and movement-based plays in the game plan.

Arm talent

Winston can make every throw in the book with zip and velocity. He has unlimited range on the deep ball, while also showing the ability to make tightrope tosses to the boundary from the opposite hash. Winston's superior arm strength allows him to use the entire field, forcing defenders to respect the deep ball at all times. From a touch and trajectory standpoint, Winston can shape his throws to fit balls into tight windows. He dropped a pinpoint pass to Kelvin Benjamin down the boundary on the second series of the second half that showcased his deft touch as a vertical thrower. I must point out that Winston was woefully inaccurate in the first half (6 of 15 for 62 yards). He missed throws high and wide, particularly on balls thrown outside the numbers to the right. While some of that could be attributed to big-game jitters, the fact that he sailed a few out of bounds is a bit of a concern for a guy with his level of talent.

Take a look at the all the action from the BCS National Championship Game between Florida State and Auburn.

Pocket presence

The toughest part of the quarterback evaluation is assessing a prospect's feel in the pocket. The advent of the bubble screen and various pick-and-stick routes makes it easy for the quarterback to get the ball out of his hands before the pocket collapses. Florida State is one of the few teams on the college landscape that doesn't employ these quick-hit routes, so the BCS championship game provided plenty of opportunities to see Winston perform throws from the pocket against a defense with several NFL-caliber athletes along the frontline. Looking at Winston's footwork and fundamentals against Auburn, it was obvious that he was uncomfortable in the pocket for most of the night. He didn't consistently deliver throws from a balanced throwing platform, leading to inaccurate throws from the pocket.

Additionally, Winston appeared to look at the rush at various stages of the game, with Dee Ford and Co. wreaking havoc off the edges. Although sacks and consistent pressure rattle most quarterbacks, the elite players at the position are able to sense the pass rush, while also keeping their eyes down the field to identify open receivers. Winston struggled with that part of the game against Auburn. He repeatedly lost sight of available receivers between the hashes and outside the numbers with rushers in close proximity, resulting in sacks, pressures and incompletions against blitz pressure.

Winston also struggled fitting throws into small windows, especially over the middle. He refused to decisively unleash anticipatory throws between multiple defenders inside the numbers. By hesitating before releasing the ball on those throws, Winston allowed Auburn's linebackers and safeties to make plays on the ball at the moment of truth.

In the fourth quarter, however, Winston started to let the ball go on time. He whistled a slant past multiple defenders to hit Kelvin Benjamin on a critical pass that resulted in a key first down in the red zone. He followed that up with a timely swing pass to Chad Abram for a touchdown that closed the deficit to a point. Most important, Winston found his groove on the game's final drive, leading his team to a game-winning touchdown by flawlessly executing a two-minute drill. Winston's resiliency and determination allowed him to display exceptional poise with the game on the line despite an erratic performance during the first half.

Football intelligence

Winston had been superb at identifying the defense's intentions in the pre-snap phase during the regular season. He was rarely fooled by exotic disguise in the secondary; he routinely made the proper read in the passing game. This is certainly unusual for a first-time starter, but his rapid development is one of the reasons Winston emerged as the Heisman Trophy winner this season. Against Auburn, Winston appeared confused by the relentless press-man and blitz tactics employed by the Tigers. Winston hesitated before pulling the trigger on timing routes, leading to sacks and furious scrambles from the pocket. Moreover, the confusing tactics disrupted his rhythm as a playmaker. To his credit, Winston appeared to settle in near the end of the third quarter. He connected on a few timing throws and found his secondary receiver when his initial read was covered. This was critical on the drive that pulled the Seminoles to within a point in the fourth quarter. Most important, it was essential to his success on the game-winning drive that helped Florida State secure the crystal ball.

Check out Florida State's quarterback, "Famous" Jameis Winston, as he emerges as one of college football's biggest stars.

Clutch factor

NFL scouts covet quarterbacks with the ability to win games in the fourth quarter. Franchise quarterbacks thrive in those conditions, resulting in impressive wins on their career resumes. Winston had the ball in his hands with the game on the line with a 1:11 on clock in the fourth quarter and two timeouts at his disposal. He quickly fired off a quick hitch to Rashad Greene for a momentum builder and followed it with a dart on a quick slant to take the ball down to the 23-yard line. Winston then calmly collected his thoughts and tossed a screen pass to Devonta Freeman to put the ball inside the 18-yard line. He delivered an accurate toss to Danny Shaw on a short crosser for a first down with a little more than 30 seconds on the clock.

After an incompletion to Greene, he tossed a flare to Freeman to put the ball at the 5-yard line. A delay of game penalty pushed the ball back to 10-yard line, creating a third-and-8 with a little more than 20 ticks on the clock. After a pass interference penalty placed the ball at the 2-yard line, Winston perfectly executed a play fake in the backfield before delivering a dart to Kelvin Benjamin for the game-winning score. The ball was placed high and away from the defender, making it impossible to defend. Overall, Winston drove the Seminoles 80 yards on 6 of 7 passing for 77 yards to cement his standing as one of the ultimate clutch players in college football.

Conclusion

Winston will undoubtedly enter next fall as the top quarterback prospect in the 2015 class. He has exhibited franchise quarterback qualities as a first-time starter, including big-game moxie. Watching Winston perform in the BCS championship game, I believe he definitely has room to grow as a player, but there is no doubt in my mind that he has the "it" factor that coaches and scouts look for in franchise quarterbacks. He bounced back from a disappointing first half to rally his team back from an 18-point deficit. Sure, it wasn't always pretty, but it was the kind of gutty performance that will endear Winston to his current and future teammates. With coaches and scouts known to place added emphasis on big-game performance and clutch playmaking, Winston will be hard to supplant as the top quarterback prospect in next year's class.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW