Jameis Winston displays 'it' factor in dramatic BCS triumph

Winston can make every throw in the book with zip and velocity. He has unlimited range on the deep ball, while also showing the ability to make tightrope tosses to the boundary from the opposite hash. Winston's superior arm strength allows him to use the entire field, forcing defenders to respect the deep ball at all times. From a touch and trajectory standpoint, Winston can shape his throws to fit balls into tight windows. He dropped a pinpoint pass to Kelvin Benjamin down the boundary on the second series of the second half that showcased his deft touch as a vertical thrower. I must point out that Winston was woefully inaccurate in the first half (6 of 15 for 62 yards). He missed throws high and wide, particularly on balls thrown outside the numbers to the right. While some of that could be attributed to big-game jitters, the fact that he sailed a few out of bounds is a bit of a concern for a guy with his level of talent.