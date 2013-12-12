Jameis Winston could have best NFL career of Heisman finalists

Sometimes a good college football player simply lacks the tools to play at the next level despite remarkable production. That could be the case with Lynch as he attempts to make the grade in the NFL. The senior standout is one of five members of the exclusive 20/20 club (pass TDs and rush TDs), and became the fifth player to amass 4,000 rushing and 5,000 passing yards in a career. While those numbers are rarely accomplished at the FBS level, the flaws in Lynch's passing game will make it hard for him to duplicate his success as a pro. Watching Lynch on tape and in person at the MAC Championship Game, I don't believe he is a strong enough passer to make the grade as a quarterback. He lacks the arm strength, accuracy and anticipation to string together throws against elite defenders. This deficiency will certainly prevent him from being effective as a pro against bigger, faster athletes on the perimeter. Of course, Lynch could attempt to play another position like running back or wide receiver, but the odds are against converted players making the grade. Sure, he could be the exception based on his tremendous work ethic and natural athleticism, but it's hard for me to project a lengthy pro career for Lynch.