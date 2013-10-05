Jameis Winston continues hot start with five touchdown passes

Maryland was supposed to provide a test for Jameis Winston and Florida State on Saturday. If that was a test, Winston and the Seminoles aced it.
Actually, acing it is putting it mildly, as FSU eviscerated the Terps 63-0 in a game that featured two ACC teams that were unbeaten.
The Seminoles scored on their first drive and never really were threatened. Winston, a redshirt freshman making his fifth college start, carved up a defense that had been allowing just 165.3 passing yards per game, going 23 of 32 for 393 yards and five touchdowns. Three touchdown passes came in the third quarter, when FSU expanded its 21-0 lead to a 42-0 blowout.
Maryland came in with a nation-leading 17 sacks and did put some pressure on Winston. But he remained unfazed, making throws while pressured in the pocket and while on the run. Accuracy while standing in the pocket is one thing, but Winston, as is his wont, was putting throws on the button while on the move.
Winston now is 90 of 123 (73.2 percent) for 1,441 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 186 yards and two scores.
Winston and the Seminoles are off next week before traveling to face Clemson on Oct. 19 in what is supposed to be the ACC's game of the year.
