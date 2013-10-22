Jameis Winston, Blake Bortles among surprising QBs

Anyone see this coming? The Red Raiders are undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the country while relying on not one but two true freshmen at quarterback in Baker Mayfield, a walk-on, and Davis Webb. To be clear, Mayfield turned down scholarship offers from, among others, Washington State and Rice, so it's not like he was a player no one was recruiting. That said, both he and Webb are true freshmen that have played like monsters for first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Webb has thrown for more than 400 yards in each of the two starts he has made since Mayfield suffered a knee injury, including a Texas Tech freshman record 462-yard day in a comeback win against West Virginia last weekend. The coaching staff won't commit to him as starter yet, though, because Mayfield, who has thrown for 1,488 yards and eight touchdowns in five games, had played so well prior to getting hurt. It was a surprise the Red Raiders had to battle back on road against a pretty average West Virginia team, but it's even more stunning that both true freshmen are producing at this level. We're about to learn a lot about his team as it hits the meat of its schedule, starting with Oklahoma this weekend.