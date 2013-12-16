Jameis Winston basks in Heisman glow, meets Will Ferrell

If Johnny Manziel had any advice for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston when it comes to rubbing elbows with sports and entertainment celebrities, hopefully he's delivered it already. Because it hasn't taken long for Winston, Florida State's redshirt freshman quarterback and the newest biggest name in college football, to run into his share of them.
After all, it doesn't get much bigger than Ron Burgundy. Or former Super Bowl champion coach Tony Dungy.
Winston also made his way to the Late Night with David Letterman show, another checklist stop for Heisman Trophy winners on their way out of the Big Apple.
Presumably, Winston will handle a Letterman staple, the Top 10 list, as Manziel did a year ago. Highlights from Manziel's list of top 10 perks for Heisman winners:
- "Get to use the 'Heisman Winners Only' lane at highway toll plazas."
- "Maybe mom will stop nagging me to go to dental school."
- "I no longer have to go to practice."
Enjoy the ride, Jameis. If it's anything like the last winner's, jet-setting with Drake and LeBron comes next.