Jalen Ramsey undergoes surgery to repair meniscus

The team announced first-round rookie Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee on Tuesday and is expected to return by training camp.
Ramsey got a second opinion on his injured knee, which confirmed the team's initial timeline.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that the meniscus tear required just a trim, a best-case scenario for the Jags.
Ramsey returning for training camp should put the rookie back on track to start in his first season. A game-changing talent, the 6-foot-1 corner owns the size and speed traits to become one of the premier cover-men in the NFL.
With Prince Amukamara and Davon House teaming with Ramsey to form a quality corner crew, the backend of a once porous Jags secondary appears solid.
After losing their first-round pick (Dante Fowler) for all of last season with a knee injury, the Jags will take Ramsey being sidelined just six weeks.