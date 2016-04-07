Jalen Ramsey returns to cornerbacks in Mayock's rankings

Can two of the best five running back prospects in a given draft really be from the same college? Of course, they can. In fact, there's even precedent for two backs from the same school being drafted in the top five: don't forget, Auburn's Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams went to the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nos. 2 and 5 overall, respectively, in the 2005 draft. Still, it's pretty impressive that the Alabama duo of Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake could both be gone by the time five rushers have been chosen in 2016. Henry's presence in the top five and projection as a second-round pick is easy enough to understand, given a Heisman Trophy-winning season that produced 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns. Drake's path to his ranking hasn't been quite as easy, as the explosive backup to Henry has had to overcome a number of injuries in his college career, including a gruesome season-ending injury in 2014. Drake's ability on kickoff returns and other special teams help enhance his draft value.