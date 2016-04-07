Jalen Ramsey returns to cornerbacks in Mayock's rankings

Published: Apr 07, 2016 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Jalen Ramsey's versatility for both the cornerback and safety positions helps make him one of the most prized prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft.

It's also readily apparent in NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's positional rankings, the third iteration of which was unveiled Thursday. Mayock ranked Ramsey as the top cornerback in the draft, putting the former All-ACC star ahead of Florida's Vernon Hargreaves at a position of high value to NFL clubs in the draft. Mayock's initial position rankings in February listed Ramsey among cornerbacks as well, but he got some time on the safeties list -- ranked No. 1 at that position, as well -- in the 2.0 version of Mayock's rankings, which were released about a week after the NFL Scouting Combine.

Said Mayock on NFL Network's Path to the Draft: "Whoever drafts him, I believe, is going to start him out at corner. ... I don't think the label matters, he's an incredibly talented kid."

Ramsey's return to Mayock's assessment of the cornerback position came at the expense of Clemson's Mackensie Alexander, who fell out of the top five after previously being ranked fifth. Alexander wouldn't agree; the outspoken and highly confident cover man called himself the best cornerback in the draft class at the combine in February.

Here are four other things we learned from Mayock's latest position rankings:

2. What about Bob?

Mississippi State DL Chris Jones spent his college career in the cross-state shadow of Ole Miss' Robert Nkemdiche. Both were five-star recruits who joined rival Mississippi programs in the same signing class, but Nkemdiche absorbed most of the hype as the No. 1-ranked player in the nation who even moonlighted as a running back his freshman season. Where Mayock's rankings are concerned, however, Jones is in Nkemdiche's shadow no more. In fact, he and Baylor's Andrew Billings bumped Nkemdiche out of the top five, and occupy his previous ranking in a tie.

3. Two for the show

Can two of the best five running back prospects in a given draft really be from the same college? Of course, they can. In fact, there's even precedent for two backs from the same school being drafted in the top five: don't forget, Auburn's Ronnie Brown and Cadillac Williams went to the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nos. 2 and 5 overall, respectively, in the 2005 draft. Still, it's pretty impressive that the Alabama duo of Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake could both be gone by the time five rushers have been chosen in 2016. Henry's presence in the top five and projection as a second-round pick is easy enough to understand, given a Heisman Trophy-winning season that produced 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns. Drake's path to his ranking hasn't been quite as easy, as the explosive backup to Henry has had to overcome a number of injuries in his college career, including a gruesome season-ending injury in 2014. Drake's ability on kickoff returns and other special teams help enhance his draft value.

4. Three in, three out

The safety position saw a significant shake-up in Mayock's rankings as three new faces entered the top five: Notre Dame's KeiVarae Russell, Florida's Keanu Neal and Boston College's Justin Simmons. One spot, of course, was made available with Ramsey's move to the cornerback position. Two others fell out of the rankings the hard way: Southern Utah's Miles Killebrew and West Virginia's K.J. Dillon. Mayock said man coverage skills, becoming increasingly more of a demand on safeties in the NFL, was a factor in his changes at safety. Russell's placement with the safeties brings intrigue, as he played cornerback for the Fighting Irish.

"He's a corner. A lot of teams think he's a corner that's tough enough and smart enough to convert to safety, as do I," Mayock said of Russell.

5. Cinderellas

Two players from smaller college programs, Western Kentucky TE Tyler Higbee and Akron LB Jatavis Brown, made their debuts in Mayock's top five. Higbee was among the primary targets of Hilltoppers record-setting QB Brandon Doughty, and more than doubled his receiving production from 2014 to 2015 (38 catches, 563 yards, eight TDs). Brown had a huge season for the Zips with 116 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW