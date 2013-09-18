Jalen Ramsey is living up to the hype for Florida State

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 03:37 AM

Florida State true freshman cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrived on campus amid a ton of hype -- he was considered one of the nation's top 15 players overall and one of the top three cornerbacks in the 2013 recruiting class -- and is doing his best to live up to his advance billing.

Get this: He is the first true freshman to start at cornerback for the Seminoles since Deion Sanders in 1985. And Ramsey was the first true freshman to start at corner in a season-opening game since Bobby Butler in 1977; Butler went on to play 12 years in the NFL.

Junior Nick Waisome started all 14 games at corner last season, but Ramsey beat out Waisome and sophomore P.J. Williams for the starting spot. Ramsey has nine tackles and a pick in two games.

Ramsey, from the Nashville area, is a big, physical corner (6-feet-1, 195 pounds) with good speed (low 4.5s in the 40-yard dash) and excellent athleticism (a reported 40-inch vertical leap). He signed with FSU over USC, where he originally committed, and Florida.

"He picked up on things real fast," Williams told reporters about Ramsey. " ... I know when I came in, it was way different for me. I know probably I couldn't have been thrown into the fire like that."

Warchant.com reported that before Ramsey arrived in Tallahassee, he asked new defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt for the playbook and videotapes of the practice drills FSU's defensive backs go through. He also spent his final high school spring break attending FSU's spring practice.

"He has a drive inside to be very good and he's very mature above his years," FSU coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters. "I think that's what allowed him to do that. He's done a tremendous job and I'm extremely pleased."

But Fisher wants to pump the brakes on the Sanders comparisons.

"He's a heck of a player, but let's just give him a break before we put him in Deion's category," Fisher told reporters.

Fisher does not allow true freshmen to speak with the media.

Meanwhile, touted sophomore defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (6-3, 277) -- one of the nation's top three recruits in the 2012 recruiting cycle -- had a pin inserted in his right hand and could miss FSU's game Saturday against FCS foe Bethune-Cookman. Edwards, a first-year starter for the Seminoles, has seven tackles and a tackle for loss this season.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW