Jalen Ramsey fires warning shots at WRs at skills competition

Jalen Ramsey fired warning shots at wide receivers he will be facing in the future: He might be better than you at what you do.
At the 2016 Quicken Loans All-Star Football Challenge held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the cornerback from Florida State prevailed in the hands competition. He beat Baylor receiver Corey Coleman and Notre Dame receiver Will Fuller. Coleman is the No. 2-rated receiver in NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks' draft prospect position rankings.
In addition to being the top-rated cornerback by Brooks, Ramsey is No. 2 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospect rankings (Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is No. 1).
Upon completing his competition run, Ramseydunked the ball over the goal post. It might be wise for whichever NFL team selects Ramsey in the 2016 NFL Draft to remind him that [goal-post dunks draw penalties](/share/page/site/nfl-com/(http:/www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap2000000336754/article/crossbar-dunking-celebration-banned-by-nfl).
Here are five more things we learned during the 18th edition of this skills challenge of top draft prospects:
2. Doughty shows off arm. Western Kentucky quarterback Brandon Doughty led FCS in passing yards (5,055) and touchdowns (48), and he was the victor in the accuracy competition. Doughty edged USC's Cody Kessler in the long-distance tiebreaker, chucking the pigskin 64 yards to Kessler's 62 yards to emerge victorious.
3. Jones disappoints. Those tuning in to see the hose of the one nicknamed "12 Gauge" had to be sorely disappointed. At the site of his greatest college triumph -- the Buckeyes' win over Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff championship -- Ohio State's Cardale Jones finished a distant third to Doughty and Kessler. Jones -- who entered the 2015 with much fanfare due in large part to what was expected to be a very strong arm -- chucked a wobbly 54-yard throw in the long-distance portion of the competition.
4. Clemson exacts small measure of revenge. The lineman strength challenge pitted two defensive linemen from Clemson -- Kevin Dodd and Shaq Lawson -- against A'Shawn Robinson of Alabama. Less than a month ago, Alabama defeated Clemson to win the national title. On this day, Clemson emerged victorious (of course, math was on the Tigers' side ... two vs. one, plus Dodd and Lawson are ends while Robinson is a tackle). Dodd said he was "in it to win it," which he did after circumnavigating the obstacle course in 26.8 seconds, beating his college teammate by two seconds and easily besting Robinson's time of 32.7 seconds.
5. Just for kicks. It always raises eyebrows when a kicker decides to be an early entry into the NFL draft. Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo did just that, but Aguayo is no ordinary kicker. The Seminoles' first three-time All-American since Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders easily won the speed kick competition, connecting on all seven field goal attempts (two from 35 yards out, two from 40 yards out, two from 50 yards out and one 53-yarder). UCLA's Ka'imi Fairbairn -- whose full name is a mouthful: John Christian Ka'iminoeauloameka'ikeokekumupa'a Fairbairn -- missed just once, hitting the upright on a 40-yard attempt.
6. Impressive list of alumni. The competitors in this year's skills competition can only hope to go on to have the NFL careers that some of the event's alumni went on to have. Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Jamaal Charles, Greg Olsen, Dez Bryant, Von Miller, Vernon Davis, Joe Flacco, Donovan McNabb and Edgerrin James all participated at the event, which boasts 60 first-round NFL draft picks and 29 players who have been Pro Bowlers.