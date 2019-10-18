Jalen Ramsey, Cowboys among 5 storylines to watch in Week 7

The Saints have searched for Jimmy Graham's replacement at tight end since they traded him away to Seattle in 2015. This offseason, they nabbed a huge potential threat in Jared Cook, who led the Oakland Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2018. Cook was relatively quiet in the Saints' offense until Week 5, but since then, he's logged seven catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Cook's emergence has really put defenses in a bind because now Sean Payton has three guys who pose some of the biggest mismatches at their positions with Cook, receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara. However, Cook did show up on the injury report this week (ankle) and did not practice in Wednesday's walkthrough or Thursday's practice. He'll be one to look out for if he's able to play. Another free-agent addition last offseason, Latavius Murray, has come on strong recently with Alvin Kamara, who also has been sitting out practices this week, playing through injuries. Murray has moved the chains in relief of Kamara, who is serving as the Saints' full-time back for the first time in his career, and must continue to do so against a tough Bears front that will be without Akiem Hicks.