Jalen Ramsey (back) full participant at Rams practice

Jalen Ramsey is back. And so is his back.

The cornerback practiced for the first time with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday since they acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

Ramsey was listed as a full participant with the back injury that sidelined him for the last two weeks in Duval. He was joined on the injury report by running backs Todd Gurley (limited, quad) and Malcolm Brown (DNP, ankle).

Asked Thursday whether he'd be ready to play against Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, Ramsey deferred to the coaches and the future.

"We got a couple more days to figure it out. We're going to do what's smart for myself and the team but I hope so," Ramsey said, per The Los Angeles Times. "I hope I can go help and contribute to a win somehow, someway whether its limited or whatever."

Earlier in the day, Rams coach Sean McVay was similarly optimistic that Ramsey would play but didn't want to promise anything, considering the CB's recent back injury.

"The goal is to be able to do that, but we'll be smart about it," McVay said. "I think that we definitely want to have the intent to get him ready to go and we'll always make smart decisions. But, yes, that's the goal."