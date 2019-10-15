Stunner: Rams trade CB Marcus Peters to Ravens

The Rams are shipping starting cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Parker of Fox Sports first reported the trade. The Rams later confirmed the transaction, which included an undisclosed 2020 draft pick sent to L.A.

Peters started every game so far this season just as he started every game last year as the Rams marched to a Super Bowl appearance.

News of the Peters-Young swap came shortly after the Browns announced they had traded center Austin Corbett, a 2018 second-round pick, to the Rams in return for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

Peters' departure comes after the Rams fell to 3-3 with a third-straight loss on Sunday. The loss came without cornerback Aqib Talib, who has been placed on injured reserve with a ribs injury. So, the Rams' starting defensive backfield is now expected to be safeties John Johnson, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, and Eric Weddle and cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill.

Peters, a one-time All-Pro during a three-season stay in Kansas City, has now been dealt twice as he came to the Rams via trade, as well. In their trip to the Super Bowl, the Rams boasted a formidable defensive backfield of Peters, Talib, Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner. Two are now playing elsewhere, Talib is on IR and Johnson is all that's left.

Peters will likely be looked at to start immediately in place of the injured Jimmy Smith opposite of Marlon Humphrey.

Like Peters, Young, who's started three games for the Ravens, is probably going to step in quickly as the Rams' linebacking corps saw Micah Kiser injured in the preseason and Clay Matthews sustain a broken jaw in Week 5 against the Seahawks.

As for Corbett, he has played in three games in 2019, and over two underwhelming years in Cleveland has started just once in 14 appearances. He'll go from one questionable offensive line to another.

A reeling Rams team has made for an eventual Tuesday afternoon with a couple of AFC North counterparts.