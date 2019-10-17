Roundup: Tyron Smith, La'el Collins back at practice

The Dallas Cowboys got both starting offensive tackles back at practice Thursday.

Tyron Smith (ankle) and La'el Collins (knee) were at practice today after missing Wednesday's session, per NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Both tackles missed Sunday's loss in New York. Smith has missed the Cowboys last two tilts, both losses.

Getting the tackles back to practice Thursday is a good sign for their availability for this week's NFC East tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the downside for Dallas, guard Zack Martin and reserve center Joe Looney were not seen at practice. Receiver Amari Cooper (thigh), Randall Cobb (back), corner Byron Jones (hamstring) and corner Anthony Brown (hamstring) all also remained out.

Other injury news we're tracking Thursday:

1. New York Jets star linebacker C.J. Mosley returned to practice today. Mosley was relegated to individual work, but it's a step in the right direction for the LB who has been out with a groin injury since Week 1. Mosley told reporters he plans to play Monday night against the Patriots.

CJ Mosley back doing individual work at #Jets practice. If he comes thru well, could do more tomorrow, per Adam Gase. As for Monday night.... uncertain. #NEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/6xTRVF81u0 â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 17, 2019

2. Washington Redskins starting quarterback Case Keenum was back at practice taking first-team reps, per multiple beat writers on the scene. Keenum had a vet day off on Wednesday while dealing with shoulder/foot issues, during which Dwayne Haskins took all the starter reps.

3. Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green said he wouldn't practice Thursday. The star wideout hasn't played a game this season while dealing with an ankle injury. After getting in some limited work in last week, Green sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday doesn't portend to him making his season debut this week for the winless Bengals.

4. The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Travis Benjamin (quad) on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Bolts signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

5. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) is absent from practice again on Thursday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Brown sat out Wednesday's session due to the injury.

6. Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) is back at practice Thursday. Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) is not practicing.

7. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

8. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) were full participants again at practice. Receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) was limited and cornerback Corey Ballentine (concussion) did not practice.