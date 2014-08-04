Jalen Mills charge to be reduced to misdemeanor

Just a day after LSU coach Les Miles said suspended defensive back Jalen Mills would be one of two Tigers not with the team when fall camp commences Monday, the district attorney involved in the case said the junior's charge would be reduced to misdemeanor simple battery. According to nola.com, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore texted that Mills' misdemeanor charge would be filed Monday. It appears Miles has known Mills' charge would be reduced for days, as he told a fan gathering last week, "I'm told everything is pretty positive."