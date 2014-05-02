Jake Matthews might be first player taken from Texas A&M

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Matthews will be the latest member of his family to make it to the NFL and is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews. The younger tackle could end up going higher in the draft than his old man, with the latest NFL.com mock drafts have him going as high as No. 2 overall to the St. Louis Rams and no further down the board than the sixth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons.