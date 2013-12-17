Jake Matthews leads deep offensive tackle class for 2014 draft

Looking at the list of names I've cited above, it is apparent that the buzz about the talent along the offensive line was legit. Six of the eight candidates hail from the SEC, with only Lewan and Erving playing outside of the conference. Given the reputation of the SEC and the history of players from the conference advancing to the NFL, the fact that each player excelled against quality competition bodes well for the pro prospects. Additionally, the experience facing strong pass rushers such as Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford and Michael Sam will give scouts a feel for how they will handle some talented rushers at the next level.