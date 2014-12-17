Jake Kumerow hopes to continue family's NFL legacy

Mount Union is the alma mater of Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts, and also of Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers. The Purple Raiders have a lot of history with Wisconsin-Whitewater. Incredibly, this will be the ninth time in 10 seasons that the schools have met for the Division III title. UWW is 5-3 in those games, including winning three in a row and four of the past five.