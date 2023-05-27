Around the NFL

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Published: May 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

As offseason preparation kicks into full gear with the start of organized team activities this week, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is relishing the opportunity to start training again coming off of his first healthy season.

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

"Last year was more about getting healthy and getting back," Etienne said this week. "This year, I didn't have to worry about my foot. It's great. So I'm able to work on football, all football."

While he mentioned wanting to focus on footwork and "fine-tuning my skills," Etienne specifically addressed fixing his previous fumbles issues, having lost the ball five times in 2022, tied for second among running backs. The 24-year-old said that he feels "very confident" in his ball security at this point, and expressed that it meant a lot that his teammates and coaches continued to support him throughout last season, even when he was struggling.

Related Links

"All the great running backs put the ball on the ground sometimes, but it's on us to just keep getting better and better and be aware," he said. "And I feel like my teammates, they believe in me, so as long as I've got their belief, we're good.

"...It allows me to go out there and play free, to go out there and make those big plays and continue to be special and not just live within my head… It kind of goes to show that (coach Doug Pederson) believes in my skillset, and I'm going to go out there and be myself."

Etienne will be hoping his preparation will result in even better numbers than in 2022, when he finished with 1,125 yards -- eighth among all running backs -- even despite a slow start and an early battle for starts with James Robinson before he was traded to the Jets.

But even as Etienne prepares to become the workhorse of the Jacksonville rushing offense, the Jaguars have been making moves to add depth to the unit behind their star.

Jacksonville re-signed Jamycal Hasty, added free-agent D’Ernest Johnson and drafted Tank Bigsby in the third round of the draft last month, setting up solid backfield options to allow for more of a committee approach instead of being forced to rely solely on Etienne in the run game.

Being able to divvy up the snaps gives the offense a chance to show different styles of running, as well as help players avoid injuries from overuse. And with Etienne having averaged 15.2 snaps per game in starts post-Robinson, he knows it would only be a good thing to have another dependable option to shoulder the load.

"It keeps the wear and tear off of my body," Etienne said. "I don't have to go and ding myself up each and every play. I got somebody else to take a couple licks off of me, and I love that."

Etienne specifically mentioned Bigsby as a new player he's excited to work with, saying that playing with him in practice has already given him extra motivation, as Etienne wants to lead by example for the other players in the locker room.

"I like Tank, I feel like he's very passionate and he loves the game of football," Etienne said of the rookie from Auburn. "That's the guys you want around you, the guys who push you to be great each and every day, Because he's looking up to me and I want to be a great example for him … He's going to push me to get better and I'm going to push him to get better."

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson impressed with Kenny Pickett: He's 'definitely beyond his years'

From Blake Bortles to Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson has been exposed to a wide array of quarterbacks in his nine-year NFL career. He is convinced he's met a leader at the position in Kenny Pickett.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More