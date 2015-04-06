Jaguars to host Leonard Williams, Amari Cooper on Tuesday

While one shouldn't read too much into the visits, it's notable that Williams, a Florida native, is among the players being brought in, as he's a definite possibility for the team's selection at No. 3. Widely considered the top prospect available, the USC product could find himself filling a hole up front for the Jaguars' defense if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans (or a trade partner) go in a different direction with the first two picks. Jameis Winston is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick for the Bucs.