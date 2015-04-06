Jaguars to host Leonard Williams, Amari Cooper on Tuesday

The 2015 NFL Draft is less than four weeks away, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to open their doors to top prospects that could be in play for them with the No. 3 overall pick.
USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams, Nebraska edge rusher Randy Gregory, Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper, Louisville wide receiver DeVante Parker, Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon, Florida State WR Rashad Greene, Virginia pass rusher Eli Harold, Clemson pass rusher Vic Beasley and Ohio State DE Michael Bennett will visit the Jaguars on Tuesday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Missouri pass rusher Shane Ray, Georgia RB Todd Gurley and Florida pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. are among the prospects visiting the team on Wednesday.
That's a lot of talent under one roof.
Head coach Gus Bradley and general manager David Caldwell are making a habit of cramming a lot of prospect visits into a short period of time, as they did the same thing a year ago with the 2014 draft's top talents.
While one shouldn't read too much into the visits, it's notable that Williams, a Florida native, is among the players being brought in, as he's a definite possibility for the team's selection at No. 3. Widely considered the top prospect available, the USC product could find himself filling a hole up front for the Jaguars' defense if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans (or a trade partner) go in a different direction with the first two picks. Jameis Winston is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick for the Bucs.
Of course, it was only a year ago that the Jaguars stunned most analysts by picking signal-caller Blake Bortles third overall, so we can't assume Williams will land in Jacksonville if he's available at No. 3.
An edge rusher like Gregory or Ray could also fill a need, and Cooper or Parker would give Bortles another weapon in the passing game. Those players might also be interesting options if the team opts to trade down in the first round.
Five of six mock drafts by NFL Media analysts have Jacksonville selecting Florida edge rusher Dante Fowler (whose pro day is on Tuesday) at No. 3, but Williams, Cooper, and others certainly remain intriguing options for the franchise. Fowler said last week that he will be visiting the Jaguars shortly after his pro day.