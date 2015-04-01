Jaguars to announce two 2015 NFL Draft picks from London

Published: Apr 01, 2015 at 05:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

The NFL's presence in the international market expands from the football field to the NFL draft this year, as the Jacksonville Jaguars' last two selections in the sixth and seventh round will be announced by a U.K.-based fan from a London television station.

The winning fan will take a guest to London with travel and hotel accommodations covered.

"We are so excited to provide our fans in the U.S. and abroad with an exciting opportunity to be part of the NFL Draft and introduce everyone to our newest Jacksonville Jaguars," said Jaguars team president Mark Lamping. "Additionally, we are also equally thrilled to be the first team in the league to bring the NFL Draft to the International market in London."

Jacksonville's last two picks will be Nos. 180 and 220 overall. By that time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will have turned over the duty of announcing draft choices to the individual clubs, which in turn allow fans to read the draft cards on the final day (Rounds 4-7) of the three-day draft

» Mexico, Germany to host NFL games? League explores markets

Fans can register for the "You Make the Pick" contest at nfluk.com. The deadline to enter is April 19.

The Jaguars have played one designated home game in London each year since 2013, and will face the Buffalo Bills in London's Wembley Stadium on Oct. 25.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

