Jaguars, Seahawks keeping up with QB Connor Shaw

If Jacksonville passes on a quarterback in the first round, that's nothing but good news for the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, who pick fourth and fifth overall, respectively. With speculation growing that the St. Louis Rams are targeting an offensive tackle with the No. 2 pick, the Raiders could acquire one of the draft's top three quarterbacks -- Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles or Teddy Bridgewater, if the Jags and Rams both go in another direction.