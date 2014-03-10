Jaguars, Seahawks keeping up with QB Connor Shaw

The developing narrative that the Jacksonville Jaguars will pass on drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick has taken a step forward as South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw, who is projected as a third-day choice (rounds 4-7) said he's been in contact with the Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks more than other clubs.
"I have gotten a lot of positive feedback, but as far as where I'm going to get drafted, when I'm going to get drafted, I don't know," Shaw said. "The only thing I can control right now is how hard I compete and how hard I train. That is what I'm focused on right now."
Jacksonville re-signed quarterback Chad Henne last week. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has said the club will draft a quarterback, or even two, but gave no indication as to how high in the draft the quarterback trigger will be pulled.
If Jacksonville passes on a quarterback in the first round, that's nothing but good news for the quarterback-needy Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders, who pick fourth and fifth overall, respectively. With speculation growing that the St. Louis Rams are targeting an offensive tackle with the No. 2 pick, the Raiders could acquire one of the draft's top three quarterbacks -- Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles or Teddy Bridgewater, if the Jags and Rams both go in another direction.
As for the Seahawks' interest in Shaw, it makes some sense given that coach Pete Carroll's offense is operating effectively with a mobile quarterback. South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier compared Shaw's athleticism and escapability to Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson's, according to greenvilleonline.com.
"I think he is a lot like Russell Wilson," Spurrier said. "He can run, come out of the pocket and protect himself. He's an excellent passer, a very good passer. All he needs is an opportunity."