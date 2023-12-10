Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Browns

However, tests revealed a high ankle sprain. Though no injury is ideal, it came as a bit of a sigh of relief and Lawrence returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. Now he'll make his 47th straight start to begin his career.

In 12 games this year, Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Against a tenacious Browns defense, it will be worth monitoring how Lawrence is able to move in the pocket and how head coach Doug Pederson will augment the offense to better protect his franchise QB and accommodate his injury.