Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Browns

Published: Dec 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Six days after suffering a high ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence will stunningly give it a go.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to start in his team's Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, despite a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

Lawrence was deemed a game-time decision Friday as he drew a questionable designation, and the Jaguars' franchise quarterback will now give it a go.

It's a somewhat stunning development after Lawrence was injured Monday in a nail-biting loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In obvious pain after his offensive tackle Walker Little stepped on his leg, Lawrence slammed his helmet on the field at one point and had the Duval faithful dreading something catastrophic had taken place.

However, tests revealed a high ankle sprain. Though no injury is ideal, it came as a bit of a sigh of relief and Lawrence returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. Now he'll make his 47th straight start to begin his career.

In 12 games this year, Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Against a tenacious Browns defense, it will be worth monitoring how Lawrence is able to move in the pocket and how head coach Doug Pederson will augment the offense to better protect his franchise QB and accommodate his injury.

The Jaguars (8-4), hoping to hang on to first place in the AFC South, kick off against the host Browns (7-5) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

