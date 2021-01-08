Jaguars plan to meet with Urban Meyer to discuss head coaching vacancy

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to meet with Urban Meyer on Friday to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

No deal is imminent with Meyer, Pelissero adds, and the team still has at least one interview scheduled.

The Jaguars have already interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh scheduled for Saturday.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan intends to run a thorough process and consider all options, according to Pelissero, who stressed there is no deal in place with Meyer or anyone else, per a source.

The Jaguars fired Doug Marrone last week after a 1-15 campaign and are also looking for a new general manager after firing Dave Caldwell during the season.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.