Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'

The Jets began Week 8 with a need at running back. They filled it with a promising runner who has already overcome long odds.

James Robinson is in New York, and he appears to be working toward contributing as soon as possible. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday their new acquisition will participate in the team's mid-week session after passing his physical despite Robinson dealing with knee soreness during his final days with Jacksonville.

That doesn't necessarily mean he will play Sunday versus New England. Saleh said the Jets will take it day by day with Robinson, a former undrafted free agent who earned a starting job in Jacksonville in the Jaguars' 2020 training camp, which also led to the release of Leonard Fournette.

New York traded for Robinson this week after rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in the Jets' Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos. Robinson's departure from Jacksonville was sudden, as he'd been the Jaguars' lead back in 2020 and 2021 and worked his way back from injury to again play a part in the team's offense this season. Robinson averaged 4.2 yards per carry in seven games this season (five starts), but his role changed rather quickly thanks to Travis Etienne's increased involvement in Jacksonville's offense.

Robinson did not receive a single carry in Jacksonville's Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, and just days later, he was headed to New York.

"I have a ton of respect for James," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday, via ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "He put himself in a position to help our football team, and now he gets a chance to do that with the Jets and wishing him well."

Robinson joins a backfield that includes second-year runner Michael Carter and Ty Johnson, to whom Saleh said Robinson will serve as an ideal complement.